Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) CEO David M. Shull Buys 3,500 Shares

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $27.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

