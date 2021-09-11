Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $257.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $306,158.63 and $257.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00126450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00182717 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,433.92 or 1.00253243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.06 or 0.07131775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.34 or 0.00859097 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

