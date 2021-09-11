Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

About Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

