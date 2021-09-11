PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.74. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 4,733 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $489.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.11.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $16,931,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the second quarter worth about $6,520,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the second quarter worth about $3,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

