PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $159.67 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.82, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

