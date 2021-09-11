PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

