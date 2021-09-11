PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $180.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.05 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

