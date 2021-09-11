PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,568 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.93.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $441.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.06 and its 200 day moving average is $351.56. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.97 and a twelve month high of $450.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.