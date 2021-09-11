PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after buying an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after buying an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after buying an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after buying an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

