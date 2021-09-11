Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

PRCH stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $532,392. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

