Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 40,120 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises about 1.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17,920.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 360,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $$30.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 225,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

