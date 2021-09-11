Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,542,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,987,135 shares of company stock worth $180,991,651. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.74. 2,142,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,510. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.