Portland Global Advisors LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 978.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.59. 349,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,740. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

