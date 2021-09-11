Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 1,483.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 160,208 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Airbnb by 210.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $103.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,089,569 shares of company stock valued at $453,446,004. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

