Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWCDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

