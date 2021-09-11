PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average of $163.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.