Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $33.88 and last traded at $33.88. Approximately 6,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 213,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Specifically, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

