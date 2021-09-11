Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.91

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 4639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Premier by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 57.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 63,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,740,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,562,000 after buying an additional 287,969 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 81.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

