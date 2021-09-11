Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,788 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.25% of Pretium Resources worth $22,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 760,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 313.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 119,242 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

PVG opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

