Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.50.

TSE:PVG opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.84. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

