Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce $555.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $552.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $557.80 million. Primo Water posted sales of $517.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

PRMW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 543,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.