Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) PT Raised to C$3.10

Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PROBF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Probe Metals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.71.
About Probe Metals
