Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) PT Raised to C$3.10

Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROBF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Probe Metals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

