Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,733 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 1,733 ($22.64) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRU. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,706.11 ($22.29).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,484 ($19.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.21. The firm has a market cap of £38.82 billion and a PE ratio of -22.22. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.24%.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

