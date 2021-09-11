PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $83,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,761 shares of company stock worth $4,655,196. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

PUBM opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.78. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

