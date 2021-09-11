Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0002 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $4,331.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00183451 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,457.30 or 0.99980888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.15 or 0.07108931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.04 or 0.00855672 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

