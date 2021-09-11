Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $28.36 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after buying an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after buying an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.