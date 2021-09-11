Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

KFY stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $13,033,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

