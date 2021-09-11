Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

PHM stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,025,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

