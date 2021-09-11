QASH Price Reaches $0.0707 on Top Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. QASH has a total market cap of $24.74 million and approximately $228,541.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00162799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043291 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.