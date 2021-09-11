Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells $219,784.92 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QRVO stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.73 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

