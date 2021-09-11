Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 427.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,037 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after acquiring an additional 916,550 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,006,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

