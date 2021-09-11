Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,122,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $189.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.79 and its 200 day moving average is $165.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.