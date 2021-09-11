Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $136,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $599.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $623.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.93.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

