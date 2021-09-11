Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $162.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $171.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

