Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS opened at $272.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.73. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total transaction of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,486 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

