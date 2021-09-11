Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

NYSE:NX opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $718.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.67. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

