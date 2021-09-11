Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,012 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $20,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. 2,457,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

