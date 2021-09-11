Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $112.55. 802,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,028. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

