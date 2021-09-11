Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 7,511 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,807,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after buying an additional 61,605 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.16. 356,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,443. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 144.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

