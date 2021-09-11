Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $16.05 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,684. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

