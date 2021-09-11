Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,585 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.82. 301,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $465.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

