Rakon (RKN) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Rakon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001217 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rakon has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $134.68 million and $1.02 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Coin Profile

Rakon (RKN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

