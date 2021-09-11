Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.51 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RLYB stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RLYB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.