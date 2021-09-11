Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend payment by 65.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RL opened at $112.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.01. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

