Rapidz Achieves Market Capitalization of $294,693.56 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $294,693.56 and $2,322.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00059534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00161092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.