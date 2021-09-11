Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Denison Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.11.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,550 shares in the company, valued at C$288,057. Insiders have sold a total of 214,550 shares of company stock valued at $341,190 over the last three months.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

