Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings of $2.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Raymond James posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $135.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.73. Raymond James has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Shares of Raymond James are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 20th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

