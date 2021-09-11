Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Down 20% This Week

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00003744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $10,757.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.80 or 0.00835355 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001563 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $541.66 or 0.01200841 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

