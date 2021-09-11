Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 8.5%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.04. 20,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 432,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,724,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

