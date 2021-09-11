Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 88,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $73.64 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

